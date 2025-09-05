IceHogs Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on September 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs have unveiled the promotional calendar for the 2025-26 season full of fan favorite promos, new and exciting theme nights, must-have giveaways, and season-long promotions.

For the fourth year in a row, the season will begin with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 4-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO Center. The season kick-off celebration will feature live music by Chicago guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and multiple Blues Music Award-winner Ronnie Baker Brooks, plus local food trucks, a free craft beer tasting presented by Lamonica Beverages, kids' activities, a T-shirt giveaway, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Milwaukee Admirals inside the BMO at 7 p.m.

See below for all of this year's promo calendar highlights.

LOCAL ARTIST HAT SERIES

The IceHogs are thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite collaboration with the Rockford Area Arts Council. Over 40 local artists submitted hat designs this year and three artists' designs have been selected for this year's hat giveaways presented by BMO on:

Friday, Nov. 28

Friday, January 23

Saturday, February 28

Check out last year's Local Artist Hat series collab to learn more about it and stay tuned for the announcement of this year's three winning artists and hat designs!

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS

Saturday, Oct. 11: Opening Night T-Shirts presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford

Saturday, Nov. 1: Hammy Sugar Skull Bobbleheads on Day of the Dead Night

Friday, Dec. 5: Viper Style Sunglasses presented by Bud Light (21 and over)

Saturday, Dec. 27: Youth Jerseys presented by Westside Children's Therapy

Saturday, Feb. 21: Drew Commesso Bobbleheads

Saturday, Mar. 14: Bucket Hats presented by Bud Light (21 and over)

Saturday, Mar. 28: Hockey Stick Cooler Bags presented by Pepsi

SCREW CITY GAMES

The Screw City IceHogs are back for six games this season with the IceHogs adopting the Screw City identity and wearing the wildy popular black Screw City jerseys. Fans will be able to purchase new Screw City merchandise all season long as we continue to honor Rockford's rich manufacturing history presented by Hennig on:

Friday, Oct. 17

Friday, Nov. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Sunday, Jan. 18

Friday, March 13

Friday, April 10 (Regular Season Home Finale)

Screw City games are presented by Hennig with media partners 95.3 The Bull & The X.

THEME NIGHTS

Saturday, Nov. 1: Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos

Saturday, Nov. 8: Back to the Future Night

Saturday, Dec. 6: Teddy Bear Toss

Friday, Dec. 12: Hammy Holidays with Santa

Friday, Jan. 9: British Invasion Night

Saturday, Jan. 10: Star Wars Night

Sunday, Jan. 18: Hammy's Birthday Bash

Saturday, Jan. 24: Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter

Friday, Feb. 6: Ring of Honor Induction

Saturday, Feb. 14: Blackhawks Centennial Celebration presented by Hahnemüle

Sunday, Feb. 15: Blackhawks Centennial Celebration presented by Hahnemüle

Sunday, Feb. 22: Golf Night

Saturday, March 14: St. Paddy's Day Celebration

Friday, March 20: K Pop Night

Sunday, March 22: Military Appreciation Night

JERSEY AUCTION NIGHTS

Saturday, Nov. 1: Day of the Dead Night

Saturday, Jan. 24: Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter, benefitting the Autism Program at Easterseals

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14-15: Blackhawks Centennial Celebration presented by Hahnemüle

Saturday, April 4: Annual Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King, benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund

SEASON-LONG PROMOS

Postgame Skate Sundays: Skate on the BMO Center ice with the IceHogs players after select Sunday home games (bring your own skates).

Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays: Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20.

$2 Beer Fridays: Enjoy $2 beers or soft drinks every Friday again this season, presented by Bud Light.

Pizza Hut Family Pack Days: Family Packs will start at just $40 (over a 50% savings) for a minimum of two people and will include tickets, pizza, soda, a tote bag, and coupons from Pizza Hut. Add on additional guests to the Family Pack for just $20 each. Select from six Family Pack dates this season! Presented by Pizza Hut with media partner B103.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive presale for IceHogs Insiders will begin Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members can purchase additional single game tickets starting Monday, Sept. 8 through Account Manager.







American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.