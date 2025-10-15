IceHogs Day of the Dead Night Returns Saturday, November 1

An annual fan-favorite Rockford IceHogs theme night is returning to the BMO Center on Saturday, Nov. 1 when the IceHogs host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) Night at 7 p.m.

Highlights of this year's event include the third in the series of Hammy Sugar Skull bobbleheads that will be handed out to the first 2,500 fans, and the IceHogs players will once again wear Day of the Dead specialty jerseys.

The jerseys unveiled today, designed by Exclusive Pro Sports in Rockford, feature a new IceHogs Los Cerdos logo on the crest with colorful stripes on the chest and arm sleeves of the jersey that accent the crest. The Hammy Sugar Skull logo and the jersey are highlighted by bright, vibrant colors commonly associated with Day of the Dead along with imagery associated with the traditional Mexican holiday.

Last season's Day of the Dead jersey auction allowed the IceHogs Community Fund to donate $5,000 to both Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students and La Onda. A portion of proceeds from this year's jersey auction will once again benefit those two organizations as well as help support Domingos En El Parque.

"The IceHogs Community Fund donation has provided financial support that is helping our students pursue their dreams of higher education," said Icidora Medrano, Rock Valley College ALAS Advisor. "It has also empowered them to thrive academically while staying engaged in their communities. We're truly grateful for the IceHogs' commitment to uplifting and investing in the success of our students."

"The gift from the IceHogs Community fund plays a critical role in our mission success as it allows us to organize events like South Main Mercado and other cultural celebrations while keeping admission free and sharing our Latino culture with all," said Patricia Chavez, Chair of La Onda NFP.

Other aspects of Day of the Dead Night will include special performances by NIU Ballet Folklórico Aztlán, a Day of the Dead altar on the concourse presented by RVC ALAS, a live mariachi band performing on the concourse before the game, a kids' activity and craft table, face painting, special performances of the Star Spangled Banner and the Mexican National Anthem (Himno Nacional Mexicano), and a Spanish speaking public address announcer.

"Our Day of the Dead Night continues to grow in popularity every year, and we are really excited about some of the additional entertainment elements we have added for this year's fan experience," said Dave Costello, IceHogs Director of Marketing. "There will something for fans of all ages to enjoy as we celebrate this important part of Hispanic culture."

Tickets for Day of the Dead Night can be purchased now.







