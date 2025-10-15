Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Milo Roelens, Connor Kurth and Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Orlando Solar Bears

Published on October 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Milo Roelens and Connor Kurth along with goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Roelens, 22, played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 games with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists. Prio

Prior to his professional career Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

Kurth, 22, appeared in five games with the Crunch last season posting one assist. He also skated in 40 games with University of Minnesota, recording 18 goals and 39 points with a team-leading four game-winning tallies. The Lindstrom, Minnesota, native finished the campaign with a plus-31 rating, the highest among all Gopher skaters and tied for third in the NCAA. Among all Minnesota skaters, Kurth ranked first for plus/minus, second for goals and tied for second for points. He appeared in 115 career games with the Gophers, logging 32 goals and 71 points with six game-winners.

Kurth was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 192nd overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Meneghin, 21, played on one preseason game for the Crunch earning a 21-save shutout. The 6-foot-3, 177-pound netminder appeared in 35 regular season contests with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL last season, logging a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and three shutouts. Following the regular season, Meneghin backstopped the Tigers to the club's sixth-ever Western Hockey League Championship, playing in 16 playoff contests and recording a 14-1 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and three shutouts. As a result, the South Surrey, British Columbia, native was named the most valuable player of the WHL playoffs and led Medicine Hat to its first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 2007.

In 126 career WHL games with Medicine Hat and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Meneghin logged a 69-42-8-3 record with a .910 save percentage, 2.68 goals against average and seven shutouts.

Meneghin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 206th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.