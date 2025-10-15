Nolan Renwick Assigned to Wheeling

Published on October 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have assigned forward Nolan Renwick to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Renwick signed a one-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton upon the conclusion of his four-year career at the University of Maine. He posted collegiate highs with 15 assists and 24 points during his senior season while logging a team-best plus-25 rating for the Black Bears.

In 132 career games at Maine, Renwick gathered 66 points (24G-42A). He was also the runner-up for Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2024-25.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in four AHL games with the Penguins at the end of last season. He also skated in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, the team's opening-night win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 11.

Prior to college, the native of Milestone, Saskatchewan played junior hockey with the Omaha Lancers. In his last season with Omaha, 2020-21, he led the team with 22 goals and received the team's E.H. Motto McLean Leadership Award as the player who best exemplified qualities of dedication and leadership both on and off the ice to his club and community.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Oct. 17, a rematch with the Wolf Pack. Game time for the Pens' visit to XL Center is 7:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home game is against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Puck drop between the Pens and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.