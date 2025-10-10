Penguins Assign Breazeale, Pavlenko to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have assigned defenseman David Breazeale and goaltender Maxim Pavlenko to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Breazeale signed a two-year contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after he completed his senior season at the University of Maine last spring. As captain, Breazeale helped the Black Bears secure their first Hockey East Championship in 21 years. The 25-year-old from Grandville, Michigan amassed 51 points (8G-43A) in 144 collegiate games with Maine.

Breazeale also appeared in two games for the Penguins in April, making his pro debut on Apr. 18 against the Hershey Bears.

Before joining the Black Bears, Breazeale won a Robertson Cup as North American Hockey League Champions with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2020-21.

Pavlenko signed a one-year pact with the Penguins on June 3, 2025, one day before his 23rd birthday. Pavlenko, who hails from Pavlodor, Kazakhstan, backstopped his home country in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He earned a 30-save win in his tournament debut, Kazakhstan's only victory of the 2025 competition. In his seven net appearances, Pavlenko went 1-4-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and .881 save percentage.

Pavlenko also notched a shootout win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in his only preseason action. In 65 minutes of work, he made 17 saves and then denied all three Hershey shootout attempts to secure a 2-1 victory for the Penguins in their annual 'Learn With Hockey' STEM & School Day game on Oct. 3.

The 23-year-old played the last two seasons in Russia's VHL, suiting up for HC Ryazan-VDV. In 32 games with Ryazan, Pavlenko earned a 9-16-1 record, 2.44 goals against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's opens their 2025-26 season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, Oct. 11. Opening night puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

