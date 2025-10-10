Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on October 10, 2025

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's Opening Night roster for their historic 70th anniversary season, which gets underway tonight when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Tonight's Home Opener is presented by American Diabetes Association.

Rochester's 26-man season-opening roster features 14 forwards and eight defensemen along with four goaltenders.

Rochester's leadership group will be comprised of Zach Metsa, who was named the 65th captain in franchise history, while Josh Dunne, Jack Rathbone, Brendan Warren and newcomer Carson Meyer will serve as the alternates for this season.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party on Broad St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. The event will include an assortment of family-friendly activities, such as a bounce house, face painting, games and a photo booth, along with a live performance from the Special Blend. The event will also feature an appearance by various Amerks Alumni members, including Hall of Famers Randy Cunneyworth, Jody Gage, Jim Hofford and Steve Langdon among others.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast.

There will also be an extended Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 12-ounce can beer specials outside at the Block Party as and inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

Prior to the game, the Amerks will honor the life and career of Hall of Famer and Calder Cup champion Scott Metcalfe in a moment of silence. Metcalfe, who played nine seasons (1987-91, 1993-98) in Rochester over multiple stints, passed away suddenly in June at the age of 58. He became an instant fan favorite due to his tenacious play and endless devotion to the community. A former first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, "Metter", as he was affectionately known, amassed 349 points on 137 goals and 212 assists while also piling up a franchise record 1,424 penalty minutes over 499 career regular-season games in the red, white and blue.

A three-time 20-goal scorer, Metcalfe was a member of the Amerks' last Calder Cup championship team in 1996 and was later inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame during the team's historic 50th Anniversary season in 2006. In addition to being the team's all-time penalty minute leader, Metcalfe also ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (499), ninth in points (349) and assists (212) and 11th in goals (137). He's also fourth all-time with 65 playoff appearances and 138 penalty minutes in the postseason.

He was a three-time winner of both the McCulloch Trophy for community service (1989-90, 1994-96) and the V.P. Supply Most Popular Player award (1994-97). He was also a three-time winner of the Executive Club Most Popular Player award (1994-97) and was the co-winner of the honor in 1997-98. In 1988-89 he captured the Rob Zabelny Award as the team's Unsung Hero.

The Amerks will usher in their historic 70th anniversary season with a nod to the past, wearing the first of six specialty throwback jerseys specific to each decade in team history. Friday's season-opener pays tribute to the early days of the franchise with sweaters inspired by the 1950s.

The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, to benefit American Diabetes Association. To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction will be open for bidding beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10 and closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17. Winners will be contacted directly.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 70th anniversary Amerks magnet set while an additional 5,000 magnet schedules will be distributed as a postgame giveaway courtesy of Stellar Roofing.

Tickets for the 2025-26 Home Opener start at just $10.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







