Stars' Opening Night Comeback Ends in Late Loss to Grand Rapids

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Amadeus Lombardi versus Texas Stars' Artem Shlaine

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Grand Rapids Griffins' Amadeus Lombardi versus Texas Stars' Artem Shlaine(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, stormed back to breakeven with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the third period Friday, but fell victim to a Carter Mazur hat trick in a 4-3 loss on Opening Night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars generated some early chances to break out to a 6-1 shots advantage, but Grand Rapids scored first when Alex Kannok-Leipert sent a shot through traffic that glanced off of Eduards Tralmaks and past Remi Poirier. The Stars answered just past the midway point of the frame when Antonio Stranges feathered a pass from behind the net to Arttu Hyry, who snapped a quick one-timer over the shoulder of Sebastian Cossa. Texas was unable to take the lead on a four-minute power play, but outshot the Griffins 14-6 in the first period of the season.

Mazur pocketed a pair of second period goals to give Grand Rapids a 3-1 lead heading into the third. His first goal came on a rush when he received a drop pass and snapped a shot under the crossbar from the top of the left circle. Mazur then scored on a low shot from the slot early in the Griffins first power play to add to the lead. Grand Rapids outshot Texas 12-7 in the frame.

Texas stormed back in the final frame, outshooting the Griffins 12-0 in the first ten minutes and scoring twice in a span of 3:04 to tie the game. Matthew Seminoff started the comeback when he spun into the attacking zone on the right wing and snapped a snot past Cossa to make it 3-2. Stranges then tied the game with a heatseeking shot from way out that beat Cossa over the shoulder.

Mazur completed his hat trick with just over three minutes left in regulation when he stuffed home a second rebound at the side of the net for the game-winner. Cossa stopped 32 of 35 shots in the victory, while Poirier made 24 saves in the loss.

The Stars and Griffins wrap up Opening Weekend on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.