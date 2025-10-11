Canucks Kick Off The Season With A 2-1 Win Against The Silver Knights

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks hockey is back in full swing as the reigning Calder Cup champions kicked off their fifth season Friday night against the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada.

With just a third of last year's roster returning, the opening lineup featured several fresh faces. Up front, Max Sasson centered Nils Åman and Vitali Kravtsov, followed by a second line of Mackenzie MacEachern, Ty Mueller, and Danila Klimovich. Rookie Vilmer Alriksson joined Joseph Labate and Dino Kambeitz, while Ben Berard, Cooper Walker, and Chase Stillman rounded out the offense.

On defense, Jimmy Schuldt and Tom Willander opened the night, while the lone returning blueliner Kirill Kudryavtsev paired with Nikolai Knyzhov. Joe Arntsen and Sawyer Mynio completed the defensive group. In goal, Nikita Tolopilo got the first start of the season, facing Carl Lindbom for Henderson.

The teams spent the opening 20 minutes feeling each other out, with neither side able to break the deadlock. Tolopilo was sharp early, coming up with several key saves to keep the game scoreless after one.

Midway through the second period, Abbotsford's fourth line opened the scoring. Cooper Walker carried the puck into the zone and fed Ben Berard, who buried his shot to net the Canucks' first goal of the season and give them a 1-0 lead. Both teams saw time on special teams and even some 4-on-4 play, but the goaltenders stood tall as Abbotsford carried the one-goal advantage into the third.

Chances came at both ends in the final frame, but it remained a goaltender's duel. With just under three minutes to play, Henderson pulled their netminder for the extra attacker - and it paid off. Tanner Laczynski found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 and force overtime.

It didn't take long for the Canucks to finish the job. Just 53 seconds into extra time, Max Sasson called game, burying a feed from Danila Klimovich to secure Abbotsford's first win of the season.

The Canucks will look to make it two in a row when they face the Silver Knights again tomorrow night in the back half of their weekend series.







American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.