Silver Knights Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 10, the team's Opening Night roster to begin the 2025-26 regular season. The Silver Knights play their first game tonight at Lee's Family Forum against the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks.

Henderson opens the season with 29 players on the roster, listing 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders. The roster includes 21 players who appeared in at least one game with Henderson last season, and 11 rookies.

Forwards (16): #8 Mathieu Cataford, #12 Jakub Brabenec, #25 Matyas Sapovaliv, #28 Tanner Laczynski, #36 Raphael Lavoie, #37 Tuomas Uronen,

#42 Braeden Bowman, #46 Jonas Rondbjerg, #50 Joe Fleming, #59 Jackson Hallum, #63 Ben Hemmerling, #75 Mitch McLain, #76 Trent Swick, #77 Kai Uchacz, #89 Riley McKay, #92 Sloan Stanick

Defense (10): #41 Brandon Hickey, #44 Christoffer Sedoff, #47 Artur Cholach, #51 Lukas Cormier, #52 Dylan Coghlan, #78 Lucas Johansen, #79 Viliam Kmec,

#84 Jeremy Davies, #88 Jaycob Megna, #96 Samuel Mayer

Goaltenders (3): #30 Carl Lindbom, #32 Jesper Vikman, #39 Cameron Whitehead

The Silver Knights and Canucks drop the puck at 7 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on The Spot-Vegas34, on radio on 1230AM The Game, and streamed on AHLTV, powered by FloHockey.

The Silver Knights and Canucks drop the puck at 7 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on The Spot-Vegas34, on radio on 1230AM The Game, and streamed on AHLTV, powered by FloHockey.







