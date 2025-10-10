Wolves Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday the team's roster to open the 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, will carry 27 players when they take the ice against the Wild on Saturday night in Iowa in the 32nd season opener in franchise history.

Forwards (15): Ryan Suzuki, Noel Gunler, Felix Unger Sorum, Nikita Pavlychev, Skyler Brind'Amour, Josiah Slavin, Juha Jaaska, Gleb Trikozov, Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas, Yanick Turcotte, Givani Smith, Blake Biondi, Ivan Ryabkin, Evan Vierling.

Defensemen (9): Domenick Fensore, Charles Alexis Legault, Ronan Seeley, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Bryce Montgomery, Dominik Badinka, Joel Nystrom, Jacob Friend, Gavin Bayreuther.

Goaltenders (3): Ruslan Khazheyev, Nikita Quapp, Amir Miftakhov.,

The Wolves and Wild will square off in a Central Division showdown at 6 p.m. with the game broadcast on FloHockey.

Chicago will open its home portion of the '25-26 season when it faces the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. That game will be broadcast on FOX Chicago+ and FloHockey.







