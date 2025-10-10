Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-26 Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2025-26 season.

For the fifth straight year and 13th time in franchise history, the Stars will begin the season on home ice. Texas welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7:00 p.m. tonight and the two teams will complete Opening Weekend with a rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Fans can take advantage of a Texas Stars magnet schedule giveaway both nights. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Click HERE to view the full 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Forwards (16): Francesco Arcuri, Jack Becker, Sean Chisholm, Justin Ertel, Cross Hanas, Emil Hemming, Cameron Hughes, Arttu Hyry, Kole Lind, Angus MacDonell, Ayrton Martino, Curtis McKenzie, Harrison Scott, Matthew Seminoff, Artem Shlaine, Antonio Stranges

Defensemen (9): Tommy Bergsland, Tristan Bertucci, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Karow, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Christian Kyrou, Kyle Looft, Trey Taylor, Gavin White

Goaltenders (3): Ben Kraws, Remi Poirier, Arno Tiefensee

BY COUNTRY

Canada: 14, USA: 9, Finland: 2, Belarus: 1, Germany: 1, Russia: 1

DALLAS DRAFT PICKS

First Round: 1 (Hemming)

Second Round: 2`(Kyrou, Bertucci)

Third Round: 2 (Ertel, Martino)

Fourth Round: 2 (Stranges, White)

Fifth Round: 1 (Tiefensee)

Sixth Round: 5 (McKenzie, Poirier, Arcuri, Seminoff, MacDonell)

EXPERIENCE BREAKDOWN

Veterans (320 or more pro games): 4 (Capobianco, Hughes, Lind, McKenzie)

Rookies (25 or fewer NHL/AHL games): 12 (Arcuri, Bergsland, Bertucci, Chisholm, Hemming, Kraws, MacDonell, Martino, Scott, Shlaine, Taylor, Tiefensee)

Average Age: 24

Of the 28 players on the Stars' opening night roster, 22 played at least one game for Texas during the 2024-25 season. Of those 22, a whopping 16 returning players skated in at least one Calder Cup Playoff game during the team's run to the 2025 Western Conference Finals.

The Texas Stars open the 2025-26 season tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







