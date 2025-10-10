Steven Santini Named Syracuse Crunch Captain

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced that defenseman Steven Santini has been named captain for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, forwards Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin and Jakob Pelletier and defenseman Declan Carlile will serve as alternate captains.

"It is such a huge honor," said Santini. "I have so much respect for this organization. I love playing here, my family loves living here and we've made this our home now. I'm thankful for Gabriel Dumont, Daniel Walcott and the leaders that came before me for showing me the Crunch way and now it's up to all of us in that room to keep it going this year."

Santini, 30, is in his second season with the Syracuse Crunch.

"It is exciting and a well-deserved honor for Steven to be named our next Crunch captain," said Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard. "We know he will follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Dumont and be a great leader on and off the ice. Along with Steven, we have four additional veteran players in Boris, Scott, Jakob and Declan who we are proud to have as part of our leadership group as alternate captains this season."

Santini, 6-foot-3, 217-pounds, has appeared in 58 games with the Crunch since 2024 recording six goals, 11 assists and a plus-10 rating. The Bronxville, NY native has also appeared in 124 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Nashville and New Jersey posting five goals and 18 assists.

Santini has skated in 361 career AHL games over 10 seasons, recording 21 goals, 87 points and a plus-56 rating. Santini was signed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 3.

The Crunch have had 22 full-time captains in franchise history and five since affiliating with the Lightning in 2012. Santini succeeds Gabriel Dumont who retired following the 2024-25 season. Dumont served two stints as captain - first in the 2018-19 season then again from 2021 to 2025. Luke Witkowski also served twice as Crunch captain - first in the 2016-17 season and again from 2019 to 2021. Erik Condra captained the Crunch during the second half of the 2016-17 season, after Witkowski earned a full-time position with the Lightning, through 2017-18. The first captain of the Lightning affiliation was Mike Angelidis who served from 2012 to 2016.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







