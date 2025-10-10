Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on October 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has officially submitted its season-opening roster for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

The Wolf Pack's opening roster is composed of 26 players. The group breaks down to 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15): Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (9): Jackson Dorrington, Casey Fitzgerald, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Scott Morrow, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (2): Talyn Boyko and Dylan Garand

The Wolf Pack kick off the 2025-26 regular season tomorrow night when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. with coverage available on AHLTV on FloHockey.

All 72 Wolf Pack games, both home and away, will be available on AHLTV on FloHockey during the 2025-26 season. A majority of the Wolf Pack's 2025-26 regular season games will also once again be available on Mixlr, starting with next weekend's home opener.

Play-by-Play voices Alex Thomas and Sean Dufresne will handle Wolf Pack coverage once again this season. This marks Thomas' fifth season with the club, and Dufresne's third. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts 15 minutes before puck drop during each Wolf Pack broadcast during the season.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2025-26 schedule on Friday, Oct. 17, at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena against the Penguins! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







