Goaltender Callum Tung Reassigned to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Callum Tung from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Tung, 21, split the 2024-25 season between the Wolf Pack and the University of Connecticut. With the Huskies, Tung posted a record of 10-4-1 with a .933 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average over the course of 15 games.

He inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Apr. 1, 2025.

After turning pro, the native of Port Moody, BC, appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 1-1-0 record with an .893 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average.

He collected his first professional victory on Apr. 12, 2025, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 15 forwards, ten defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 27 players.

Forwards (15): Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen

Defensemen (10): Jackson Dorrington, Casey Fitzgerald, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Scott Morrow, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot

Goaltenders (2): Talyn Boyko and Dylan Garand

