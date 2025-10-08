Anaheim Ducks Assign Ville Husso to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 71-46-19 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 145 career NHL games (138 starts) with Anaheim (2024-25), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso went 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 SV% in four appearances (three starts) with Anaheim in 2024-25. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract on June 29, 2025, Husso combined for 13 appearances between Anaheim and Detroit last season, posting a 2-6-3 record. Husso spent the majority of 2024-25 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with San Diego and Grand Rapids. He posted a 15-6-0 record with a 2.64 GAA, .910 SV% and four shutouts in 22 contests, including a 7-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and .907 SV% in nine games with the Gulls.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 66-60-16 with 15 shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% in 152 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. The Helsinki, Finland native was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.







