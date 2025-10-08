Monsters Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on October 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the leadership group for the Monsters' 2025-26 season. Veteran forward Brendan Gaunce, who served as Cleveland's captain during the 2023-24 season, was named to the role again, while a pair of incoming veterans, forward Hudson Fasching and defenseman Dysin Mayo, and returning forward Owen Sillinger, will serve as assistant captains.

A 6'3", 219 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Minnesota Wild on July 1, 2024 through the 2025-26 season. Gaunce was acquired by Columbus via trade from Minnesota on June 26, 2025 in exchange for right wing Cameron Butler.

In 189 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, Columbus, and Minnesota spanning parts of nine seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-25, Gaunce generated 13-16-29 with 71 penalty minutes. In 382 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, Cleveland, and Iowa Wild spanning parts of ten seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-25, Gaunce contributed 123-139-262 with 240 penalty minutes and a +2 rating. In 2020-21, Gaunce helped the SHL's Vaxjo Lakers claim the SHL Championship, posting 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 18 regular-season appearances and 3-4-7 with 29 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 12 playoff appearances for the Swedish club. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce logged 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls spanning four seasons from 2010-14. Gaunce wore the captain's "C" for Belleville in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

A 6'3", 209 lb. right-shooting native of Milwaukee, WI, Fasching, 30, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract with Columbus August 18, 2025 through the 2025-26 season. In 175 career NHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, and New York Islanders from 2015-18 and 2020-25, Fasching contributed 17-23-40 with 30 penalty minutes. In 308 career AHL appearances for the Rochester Americans, Tucson RoadRunners, Bridgeport Islanders, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2016-25, Fasching supplied 78-84-162 with 105 penalty minutes, wearing the captain's "C" for Tucson in 2021-22.

Prior to his professional career, Fasching registered 46-48-94 with 62 penalty minutes and a +47 rating in 115 career NCAA appearances for the University of Minnesota (Big Ten) spanning three seasons from 2013-16. Fasching was named to the 2015-16 Big Ten Second All-Star Team and the 2013-14 Big Ten All-Rookie Team, and helped claim the 2015-16 and 2013-14 Big Ten Regular Season Championships and the 2015 Big Ten Tournament Championship. In 62 career USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning two seasons from 2011-13, Fasching generated 11-21-32 with 46 penalty minutes. Internationally, Fasching represented Team USA at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and the 2014 and 2015 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'0", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Victoria, BC, Mayo, 29, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Mayo signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract with Columbus on July 16, 2025 through the 2025-26 season. In 82 career NHL appearances for Arizona spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Mayo contributed 4-8-12 with 35 penalty minutes. In 426 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, and Henderson Silver Knights spanning parts of ten seasons from 2015-25, Mayo generated 29-68-97 with 344 penalty minutes. In 25 career ECHL appearances for the Rapid City Rush in 2016-17, Mayo posted 1-15-16 with four penalty minutes and in 2022, Mayo helped Canada claim Silver Medal honors at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 5'10", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 27, signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract with Columbus on June 1, 2025 through the 2025-26 season. In one career NHL appearance for the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, Sillinger posted two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 36-78-114 with 148 penalty minutes in 202 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25.

Prior to his professional career, Sillinger contributed 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 career NCAA appearances for Bemidji State (WCHA/CCHA) spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Sillinger served as the Beavers' captain in 2021-22 and was named to the 2021-22 CCHA Second All-Star Team, the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team, and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team. Prior to his collegiate career, Sillinger registered 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating in 171 career BCHL appearances for the Penticton Vees spanning three seasons from 2015-18. Sillinger served as the Vees' captain in 2017-18 and helped Penticton claim the 2016-17 BCHL Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.