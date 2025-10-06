Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Ivan Fedotov to Monsters
Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Monsters. In 26 appearances for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers last season, Fedotov went 6-13-4 with a 3.15 goals-against average (GAA) and .880 save percentage (S%).
A 6'7", 214 lb. left-catching native of Lappeenranta, Finland, Fedotov, 28, was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade by the Blue Jackets on September 14, 2025 from the Flyers in exchange for Columbus' sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
In 29 career NHL appearances for Philadelphia spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25, Fedotov went 6-14-5 with a 3.29 GAA and .874 S%. In 133 career KHL appearances for Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Traktor Chelyabinsk, and CSKA Moskow spanning parts of seven seasons from 2014-15 and 2017-24, Fedotov went 61-55-8 with ten shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and .921 S%. In 2021-22, Fedotov was named the KHL's Top Goaltender, was named to the KHL's First All-Star Team, and helped CSKA Moskva claim the Gagarin Cup as KHL Playoff Champions. Fedotov additionally helped Russia claim the Silver Medal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Amerks Open 70th Season Friday against Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Rangers Assign Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Detroit Assigns Justin Holl to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checking in on Camp - Charlotte Checkers
- Blues Assign D Hunter Skinner to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Ivan Fedotov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Home Opener Block Party Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union October 18 - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Ivan Fedotov to Monsters
- Monsters Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Details
- Monsters Announce Additions to 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Monsters Announce First Additions to 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Youth Hockey Initiatives and Clinics