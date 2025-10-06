Syracuse Crunch to Hold Home Opener Block Party Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union October 18

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Home Opener Block Party presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on Saturday, Oct. 18 prior to the team's first home game of the 2025-26 season.

The Block Party will take place on the Everson Museum Plaza from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The party will feature music by DJ OH KANE and a special radio show hosted by Crunch broadcaster Lukas Favale. Food will be available for purchase from the Bull & Bear Roadhouse food truck. Beer and soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

The Summit Federal Credit Union will be at the Block Party with giveaways and information on the official Syracuse Crunch Visa® Debit Card.

The Block Party is free and open to the public. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend.

Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.4 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 95,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.

The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values. For more information, visit summitfcu.org.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







