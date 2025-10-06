Blues Assign D Hunter Skinner to T-Birds

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Hunter Skinner

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to the club's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Skinner is entering his third full season with the Thunderbirds after being acquired via trade from the New York Rangers in 2023. In 71 games last season, Skinner posted 23 points (8g, 15a) and 98 penalty minutes for Springfield. He was originally a Rangers' fourth-round selection (112th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Opening Night for the T-Birds' 10th anniversary season is set for Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers. The action begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at MGM Springfield from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with support from the Springfield BID.

