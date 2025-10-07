Comets Announce Updated Roster Ahead of Opening Weekend

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - With Opening Weekend just four days away, the Comets are preparing for a two-game set against the Cleveland Monsters and have announced their updated roster of 30 players, with 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goalies.

After a full week of camp and two preseason games against the Syracuse Crunch, the Comets released 14 players from the training camp roster on Saturday to their ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. Since Saturday, the Comets have also added 19 players to their roster, most of whom attended the entirety of NHL training camp in New Jersey. Several of the players to recently arrive in Utica will be familiar to Comets fans from last season: Brian Halonen, Colton White, Dmitri Osipov, Austin Strand, Xavier Parent, Ethan Edwards, Topias Vilén, Mikaël Diotte, Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden, Nathan Légaré, and Nico Daws.

Halonen, who led the Comets with 27 goals last season, was a standout in preseason action with the Devils, recording one goal and two assists in four games. Returning forward Nathan Légaré and newcomer Angus Crookshank weren't too shabby either, each registering a goal and an assist in four preseason games with New Jersey. Crookshank, a fifth-year pro, is an exciting addition. The North Vancouver native has spent his entire career with the Ottawa Senators organization, having played in a combined 21 NHL games with Ottawa the last two seasons and having racked up at least 40 points in each of his last three seasons with Belleville (AHL).

One of the big stories to kick off the week surrounds Nico Daws who, in addition to Calen Addison, Jonathan Gruden, Mike Hardman and Nathan Légaré, cleared waivers this afternoon. The German-born goaltender returns for his fifth season in Utica and is closing in on 100 games in a Comets uniform. He's suited up in 52 total games for the Devils since joining the pro ranks and went 3-1-0 with an impressive 1.60 GAA and .939 SV% last season.

The Comets will face off against the Cleveland Monsters this Friday, October 10th at 7 PM and Saturday, October 11th at 3 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.