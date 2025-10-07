Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Eight Players to Syracuse Crunch
Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned eight players to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Forwards Dylan Duke, Dominic James, Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin and Wojciech Stachowiak along with defensemen Declan Carlile, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Roman Schmidt have all been assigned to the Crunch.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
