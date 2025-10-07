Phantoms Announce Roster Changes

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned two recent arrivals to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Forward Carl Grundstrom and Defenseman Artem Guryev were acquired on Sunday in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. Grundstrom and Guryev have both been assigned to the Phantoms.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have released five players from their 2025-26 Training Camp.

Carson Golder - F - Loaned to Reading Royals

Jordan Frasca - F - Returned to Reading Royals

Yaniv Perets - G - Returned to Reading Royals

Vincent Sevigny - D - Returned to Reading Royals

Nolan Burke - F - Released from Tryout

Grundstrom, 27, as played in 292 career NHL games with San Jose and Los Angeles scoring 43 goals with 33 assists for 76 points. Last year with the San Jose Sharks, he scored 3-6-9 in 56 games. The Umea, Sweden native was a Round 2 selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016.

Guryev, 22, played for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL last season scoring 2-3-5 in 46 games. The 6-4 lefty-shooter played 31 games in the AHL in his rookie campaign in 2023-24 scoring 2-2-4 for the San Jose Barracuda. Guryev was a Round 5 selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 27 players. Season opening rosters will be officially submitted to the AHL on Thursday. There is no roster maximum in the American Hockey League.

Opening Night is coming THIS Saturday! Lehigh Valley hosts the Belleville Senators on October 11 at PPL Center to commence the 12th season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:55 to enjoy the first ever pregame light show. And then get ready to wave those Rally Towels which will be provided for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins including Phantoms Trading Card Sets.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER, October 6

3 Helge Grans - D

4 Ty Murhcison - D

6 Emil Andrae - D

7 Ben Meehan - D

12 Devin Kaplan - F

13 Massimo Rizzo - F

14 Emile Chouinard - D

17 Garrett Wilson - F

19 Hunter McDonald - D

20 Cooper Marody - F

21 Alex Bump - F

22 Tucker Robertson - F

23 Karsen Dorwart - D

24 Carter Berger - D

25 Lane Pederson - F

27 Samu Tuomaala - F

36 Sawyer Boulton - F

43 Oscar Eklind - F

52 Denver Barkey - F

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

57 Artem Guryev - D

72 Alexis Gendron - F

74 Zayde Wisdom - F

90 Anthony Richard - F

91 Carl Grundstrom - F

35 Aleksei Kolosov - G

64 Carson Bjarnason - G







