Detroit Assigns Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Justin Holl to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will begin their 30th anniversary season on Friday at the Texas Stars with puck drop set for 8 p.m. EDT from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







