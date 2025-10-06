Rangers Assign Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brett Berard to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Berard, 23, split the 2024-25 season between the Wolf Pack and the Rangers. He skated in 30 games with the Wolf Pack, collecting 23 points (9 g, 14 a). In 35 games with the Rangers, the native of Providence, RI, scored ten points (6 g, 4 a).
He made his NHL debut on Nov. 25, 2024, against the St. Louis Blues, collecting an assist. He notched his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27, 2024, against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Berard was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
The Wolf Pack's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 15 forwards, ten defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 28 players.
Forwards (15): Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen
Defensemen (10): Jackson Dorrington, Casey Fitzgerald, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Scott Morrow, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot
Goaltenders (3): Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, and Callum Tung
