San Diego Gulls Sign Cal Burke

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Cal Burke to a one-year standard player contract (SPC).

Burke, 28 (3/24/97), spent the 2024-25 season with the Henderson Silver Knights, posting 10-9=19 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 60 games. He also appeared in seven National Hockey League (NHL) games last season with Vegas, scoring his first NHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 at Montreal. Burke has tallied 56-76=132 career AHL points and 82 PIM in 277 career games with Colorado and Henderson. In 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games, Burke has logged 3-7=10 points. He has also skated in 10 career NHL games with Vegas, Carolina and Colorado.

A Boxborough, Mass. native, Burke skated in 146 career NCAA games with Notre Dame from 2016-20, earning 36-52=88 points, 35 PIM and a +9 rating. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to back-to-back Big 10 Championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.







