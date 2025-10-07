Anaheim Ducks Assign Washe, Moore to San Diego

Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL): 

Ian Moore - D

Tim Washe - C







