Anaheim Ducks Assign Washe, Moore to San Diego
Published on October 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Ian Moore - D
Tim Washe - C
