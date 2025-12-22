Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Wolf Pack
Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Berard, 23, has skated in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). He has also appeared in eleven games with the Rangers.
The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has skated in 123 games and scored 80 points (36 g, 44 a).
