Kolosov Returned to Phantoms

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after a quick recall over the weekend

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Kolosov, 23, has started 15 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 6-8-1 record, 2.60 GAA, and .918 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in two games with the Flyers this season. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 29 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 12-15-2, 2.93, and .892.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 11 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA, and .887 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

The Phantoms return from the Holiday Break on Saturday, December 27 when they host the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affilate of the Florida Panthers.

Sunday, December 28 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins includes Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Wednesday, December 31 at 3:05 p.m. we will Glowing Into 2026 with Family Friendly daytime New Year's Eve fun as the Phantoms take on the Hershey Bears to close out 2025.







