Wranglers Win at Winter Wranglerfest

Published on December 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers skated to a 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Martin Frk and Matvei Gridin sealing the result on home ice.

Calgary opened the scoring early in the first period as Frk ripped home the opener inside the opening seven minutes, sparking the Winter Wranglerfest crowd.

The goal was a fitting milestone marker, coming in Frk's 500th AHL career game, with Rory Kerins picking up the helper on the play.

The Wranglers doubled their lead in the second, capitalising on the man advantage.

Gridin made no mistake from the top of the zone, picking his spot and beating the Gulls netminder, Ville Husso, cleanly.

Sam Morton earned the assist on the powerplay tally, as Calgary continued to dictate the pace.

San Diego pushed back late in the frame, with Sam Colangelo cutting the deficit after slipping one past Arsenii Sergeev.

Despite the goal, the Wranglers' netminder remained composed in what marked his AHL debut.

The third period belonged to Sergeev.

The rookie stood on his head under pressure, turning aside wave after wave of chances and finishing the night with a remarkable 52-save performance.

His calm, confident presence between the pipes shut the door the rest of the way, allowing the Wranglers to grind out the win.







