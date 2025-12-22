Gylander Secures First AHL Shutout in Win over Cleveland

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins congratulate goaltender Carter Gylander

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins congratulate goaltender Carter Gylander(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In his first-AHL shutout, Carter Gylander notched 22 saves and recorded his sixth-straight win, as the Grand Rapids Griffins grabbed a 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Monsters at Van Andel Arena on Sunday.

Grand Rapids reached 50 points (51 in 27 games) three games faster than any team in the AHL's 90-year history, surpassing the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and the 2007-08 Providence Bruins, who each needed 30 outings to reach the mark. The Griffins' 14th-straight win marked the second-longest streak in franchise history, and they became the first in league history to win 25 of their first 27 contests. Dominik Shine (1-1-2) surpassed Tomas Tatar for fourth-most points in franchise history (210), while Sheldon Dries (1-1-2), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (1-0-1) and Ian Mitchell (1-1-2) extended their point streaks to three games.

At 6:33 in the first period, Grand Rapids opened the scoring. Mitchell picked up a turnover on neutral ice, and sent it to Dries at the top of the Griffins' zone. He skated through the slot and punched it between the legs of Zach Sawchenko to grab a 1-0 lead.

The Griffins nabbed a two-goal advantage 1:28 into the second frame, when Mitchell danced through Cleveland defenders, and tucked it past Sawchenko on his backhand. Brandsegg-Nygard gave Grand Rapids a 3-0 lead 1:25 later when Dries flipped one toward the net, and the Norwegian got an edge on the puck to pot it past the right post.

In the final period, Ondrej Becher ripped a shot from the left point, and Eduards Tralmaks tossed in the rebound on the doorstep just 1:09 in, claiming a 4-0 lead. Grand Rapids sealed the game when Chad Hillebrand knocked one across the slot to Tralmaks, and he tapped it ahead to Shine, who sent it in at the net front with 15:51 on the clock to capture the 5-0 win.

Notes *The Griffins' 25-1-0-1 edge continued as the best start in franchise history, and their 13-1 start on home ice stood as a franchise-best. *Since 2021-22, the Griffins are 17-9-4-4 against the Monsters, and have lost just once in regulation at home during that span (12-1-3-2). *Becher skated in his 100th game as a pro.

Cleveland 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 1 2 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Dries 9 (Mitchell, Wallinder), 6:33. Penalties-Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (high-sticking), 16:46; Richard Cle (delay of game), 19:05.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Mitchell 4 1:22. 3, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 7 (Dries, Shine), 2:47. Penalties-Shine Gr (hooking), 17:50.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 13 (Becher, Wallinder), 1:09. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 14 (Tralmaks, Hillebrand), 4:09. Penalties-Becher Gr (slashing), 9:18; Malatesta Cle (slashing), 11:17; Sillinger Cle (high-sticking), 19:27.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 7-6-9-22. Grand Rapids 9-5-12-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Cleveland, Sawchenko 4-4-2 (26 shots-21 saves). Grand Rapids, Gylander 6-0-1 (22 shots-22 saves).

A-6,689

Three Stars

1. GR Gylander (SO, W, 22 saves) 2. GR Tralmaks (goal, assist) 3. GR Mitchell (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 25-1-0-1 (51 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 27 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. EST

Cleveland: 12-10-3-1 (28 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 27 at Rochester 5:05 p.m.

