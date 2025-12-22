Moose Hit Holidays with 4-1 Victory over Rockford

The Manitoba Moose (15-11-2-0) picked up a win in their final game before the holiday break on Sunday afternoon, downing the Rockford IceHogs (12-14-2-1) 4-1 at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 7-3 loss to Rockford on Saturday afternoon.

Rockford needed only 23 seconds to find the game's opening salvo on Sunday. Brett Seney fired home a rebound across the goal line to give the IceHogs an early 1-0 lead. Samuel Fagemo picked his spot beautifully 14:49 into the frame, placing a shot right below the glove of Drew Commesso to tie the game. It was Fagemo's second goal in as many nights. Domenic DiVincentiis made eight stops for the Moose, while Commesso turned away 13 Manitoba offerings in the opening 20 minutes.

Manitoba got out of the gate strong in the second. David Gustafsson extended his point streak to four games ahead of the break, tapping in a loose puck which came to a stop in the blue paint. His sixth goal of the season gave the Moose a 2-1 lead. Then, at 10:03, defenceman Tyrel Bauer finished off a great pass by Isaak Phillips for his first goal of the campaign. DiVincentiis stopped all five shots he faced in the frame, while Commesso was the busier netminder, making 16 saves.

The IceHogs turned up the pressure in the final 20 minutes of regulation, outshooting the Moose 13-6. Manitoba managed to kill off a pair of Rockford power plays and hold the visitors off the scoresheet. Jaret Anderson-Dolan iced the game with an empty netter in the final minutes, giving the Moose a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. DiVincentiis made 26 saves on the night, while Commesso made 34 stops.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Tyrel Bauer (click for full interview)

"It's always nice to get one here and there, it has been a little while. It doesn't happen if the team isn't rolling. It goes up to a team effort, and Philly made a great play. That's not about me, that's the team's performance right there."

Statbook

David Gustafsson extended his point streak to four games (2G, 4A)

Isaak Phillips has three points (1G, 2A) in four games against Rockford

Danny Zhilkin has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games

Kale Clague picked up his 150th AHL point (36G, 114A) with an assist

