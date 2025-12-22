Monsters Drop 5-0 Contest to Griffins
Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (25-1-0-1) 5-0 on Sunday evening at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-10-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Grand Rapids' Sheldon Dries opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first period to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Grand Rapids would add goals from Ian Mitchell at 1:22 and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård at 2:47 of the second frame to put them up 3-0 heading into the second break. Two third period tallies were scored by Grand Rapids forwards, Eduards Tralmaks at 1:09 and Dominik Shine at 4:09 as the Griffins took the 5-0 win.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 21 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Carter Gylander made 22 saves for the win.
The Monsters head to New York to take on the Rochester Americans on Saturday, December 27 at 5:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
GR 1 2 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
GR 26 0/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 21 5 4-4-2
GR Gylander W 22 0 6-0-1
Cleveland Record: 12-10-3-1, 6th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 25-1-0-1, 1st Central Division
