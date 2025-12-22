T-Birds Battle Back to Extend Point Streak to Six Games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-11-4-2) scratched their way back from three separate deficits to earn a point, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Charlotte Checkers (15-9-2-0) on Sunday inside Bojangles Coliseum.

For a second straight day, the first period proved to be tough sledding for the T-Birds, who managed only a single shot on goal through the first 19 minutes of play. While Springfield's penalty kill excelled once again on an early Charlotte advantage, the Checkers did break through at 15:49 with the first goal of the game as Wilmer Skoog cashed in on a rebound in the crease behind Georgi Romanov.

The T-Birds nearly equalized in the dying seconds, but Cooper Black made the best of his three saves in the first frame in denying a Matt Luff breakaway to preserve Charlotte's lead into the intermission.

The Checkers wasted little time forcing Romanov to break a sweat in a busy second period, but as has been the case during the T-Birds' hot stretch, the goaltender threw up a force field, and the Springfield penalty kill survived two more man-down scenarios to keep Charlotte from extending their total.

Despite only registering five more shots in the second, the T-Birds did enough to equalize, as Michael Buchinger spun to the right-wing wall before whipping a centering pass right to the stick of Matthew Peca, who guided it over Black's blocker arm to tie the game at 9:31 of the period, 1-1. The captain has now registered points in each of the last three games. Matt Luff also picked up an assist, his sixth point in four games against his old team.

The third period saw the game open up offensively, and Charlotte took advantage at 5:57 as Jack Devine scooted around the goal mouth and tucked a wraparound behind Romanov for a shorthanded tally, making it a 2-1 game.

The T-Birds rallied back at 11:11 as Chris Wagner completed a perfectly executed 2-on-1, slipping a pass to Dylan Peterson for a net-front finish to tie the score, 2-2. It was Peterson's third goal of the weekend.

The 2-2 score only lasted another 48 seconds, though, as Nolan Foote took a stretch pass from Tobias Bjornfot and snapped a high shot over Romanov's blocker for a 3-2 Checkers lead.

The T-Birds received some more good fortune with about two minutes remaining, as a mistaken icing whistle prevented Charlotte from a potential empty-netter with Romanov on the bench. In the ensuing sequence, Luff elevated a wrister to the net from distance, but Black was unable to hold onto it, and Jakub Stancl pounced on the rebound to tie the game with just 1:36 to play.

For the sixth time in the two teams' last 17 meetings inside Bojangles Coliseum, overtime was needed, and for much of the frame, Romanov shined, turning away six Checkers offerings, including a clean breakaway for Bjornfot and three successive chances in close from Foote.

In the end, though, the T-Birds' overtime misfortunes continued as Gracyn Sawchyn got loose behind the defense and lifted a perfect backhander to the top shelf with just 16 seconds left in the 3-on-3 action, giving Charlotte the victory and snapping Springfield's four-game win streak.

Despite the loss, Romanov shined with 35 saves, earning points in the standings for his team for a sixth consecutive start. The T-Birds are now 7-1-3-1 dating back to Nov. 18, good for a .750 points percentage in that timeframe.

Following the holiday break, the T-Birds make their long-awaited return to the Thunderdome following the holiday break on Saturday, Dec. 27, for a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins.

