Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season and is tied for the AHL scoring lead with 31 points. His 15 goals rank fourth among all AHL skaters while his two shorthanded tallies are tied for third and his six power-play goals are tied for fifth.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Crunch skaters for goals, points and shorthanded goals and is tied for the team lead for power-play goals. His plus-13 rating is good for second among all Syracuse skaters while his 16 assists rank third. Pelletier has played in 163 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 66 goals and 161 points with a plus-45 rating and 24 power-play tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Canada, Pelletier has skated in one game with Tampa Bay this season, logging 6:12 of time on ice in a 3-1 win on November 15 at Florida. He has played in 87 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-3 rating and three game-winners.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.