Toporowski Leads Rally in Colorado's 3-2 OT Victory over Silver Knights

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Luke Toporowski scored back-to-back goals, including the game-winner in overtime, helping the Eagles erase a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 on Sunday. Defenseman Jack Ahcan collected a goal and an assist, while goaltender Trent Miner made 28 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in net. Silver Knights forward Jackson Hallum finished the night with two goals, as Jesper Vikman suffered the overtime loss, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

A power play late in the first period would set up Ahcan to take advantage of traffic in front of the net, as he lit the lamp with a wrister from the point, putting Colorado on top 1-0 with just 24 seconds left in the opening frame.

Henderson would storm back in the second period, as Hallum darted through the left-wing circle before cutting to the net and beating Miner five-hole, tying the game 1-1 at the 5:02 mark.

Hallum would strike again when he sliced through the low slot on the rush, tipping a centering feed into the back of the net to put the Silver Knights on top 2-1 with 8:55 remaining in the middle frame. Henderson would go on to outshoot the Eagles 12-9 in the period and carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Colorado would find an equalizer at the 11:00 mark of the third period when Toporowski flashed through the low slot and deflected a shot from the blue line past Vikman, leveling the score at 2-2.

As the game shifted to sudden-death overtime, Toporowski would collect a drop-pass at the top of the left-wing circle before burying a one-timer, giving the Eagles the 3-2 win with 2:03 remaining in overtime.

Colorado finished the contest going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

