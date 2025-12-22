Eagles Earn Second OT Win over Silver Knights, 3-2
Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Colorado Eagles defeated the Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime. on Sunday afternoon in Loveland, CO.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Colorado took a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period when Jack Achan found the back of the net while on the power play. Five minutes into the second, Jeremy Davies found Jackson Hallum to tie the game at 1-1. Hallum would give the Silver Knights a 2-1 lead on his second goal of the period from Mitch McLain and Tanner Laczynski. 11 minutes into the final period, Luke Toporowski tied the game at 2-2. In overtime, Toporowski's second goal of the game sealed a 3-2 win for the Eagles.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Dec. 28 | 5 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds
Tuesday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign
Saturday, Jan. 3 | 6 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will now return to Henderson for two more games before the calendar flips to 2026. On Sunday, December 28 Coachella Valley will make their first trip to Henderson and on Tuesday, December 30 the Ontario Reign will play in Lee's Family Forum's final hockey game of 2025. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
