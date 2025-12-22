Flurry of Shots Too Little in 2-1 Setback
Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell 2-1 today at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Gulls totaled 53 shots on net, a new Gulls AHL record surpassing the previous record of 50 set three times before. The Gulls now have an 11-8-6-1 record.
Sam Colangelo netted his fifth goal of the season, his second on the power play.
Tim Washe earned an assist for the second straight game, his 11th. With 11-11=22 points on the season, Washe ranks tied for sixth among AHL rookies in scoring and second among Gulls skaters.
Roland McKeown tallied an assist, his 10th.
Ville Husso stopped 18 shots.
The Gulls return from the Christmas break to face the Bakersfield Condors at Dignity Health Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27 (7 p.m. PST).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Head coach Matt McIlvane
On what he liked about the team tonight
Credit to their goalie, I thought he was excellent today. We had two pucks that crossed the goal line, one we had to kick in and the other we had to push the goalie out of the way to get it across the goal line. Sam [Colangelo] obviously got the big goal on the power play. The thing in my mind is if you keep getting this many good looks, eventually they're going to fall. It sparks curiosity of can we create more high danger chances? Is there something we could do to collect some more rebounds? I think there was a lot of good in the game today.
On how the team responded after Sasha Pastujov left the game
Hockey players want to play. So, they don't want someone to go down on a team, but they like that they're going to get some extra ice time. It gave great opportunity for guys to get out there. Maybe it factors into not being able to close at the end, but it felt like we had enough great looks.
On the team's play heading into the break
It's just a set up. The beginning of the season is just a set up for the next phase from after the break to the all-star break. That's the next big chunk of the season. For us, we feel like we've learned a lot about our team from the start. We know when we're great, we know when we're off, and we know the key things, and we know we've got a great hockey team, so we've set ourselves up.
