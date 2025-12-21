Moose Recall Dawson Barteaux

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Dawson Barteaux from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Barteaux, 25, posted nine points (4G, 5A) in 20 games during his stint with Norfolk. The Foxwarren, Man. product has appeared in one game with the Moose this season. Barteaux holds 33 points (7G, 26A) in 144 career AHL games split between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. The Dallas Stars' sixth round (168th overall) selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 54 points (9G, 45A) in 108 career ECHL appearances with the Admirals and Idaho Steelheads.

The Moose wrap up their pre-holiday schedule this afternoon on home ice at 2 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Tickets for the Winter Carnival game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

