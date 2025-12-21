Reign's Guttman Suspended for Two Games
Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Ontario Reign forward Cole Guttman has been suspended for two (2) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. San Jose on Dec. 20.
Guttman will miss Ontario's games today (Dec. 21) vs. San Jose and Saturday (Dec. 27) at San Jose.
