Sawchyn Sends Checkers into Holidays with OT Win

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - A back-and-forth battle between the Checkers and Thunderbirds ended up falling Charlotte's way thanks to a thrilling overtime winner from Gracyn Sawchyn.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the extra frame, the rookie forward jumped out to a breakaway from center ice and pulled off a stunning move to beat the Springfield netminder and send the Checkers into the holidays on a high note.

Sunday's rematch started in a similar fashion to the teams' first meeting this weekend, as each team lit the lamp a single time through 40 minutes of play.

Things escalated quickly in the third, though. A Jack Devine shorthanded strike gave Charlotte an early advantage, then visitors evened things back up midway through the frame only for Nolan Foote to wire a shot into the back of the net less than a minute later to re-establish the Checkers' lead. But that wouldn't survive to the end of regulation, as Springfield struck once more inside of the final two minutes of play to knot the score again and set the stage for Sawchyn's overtime heroics.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on Gracyn Sawchyn's overtime winner

He's what I call a competitive scorer. He's just so competitive. He loves to score, loves to play on the inside and loves the game of hockey. I was super happy for him. It started with a d-zone faceoff where they were pretty determined to get the puck and then make the most of it in overtime on his breakaway. I just love how he competes.

Kinnear on bouncing back from allowing the tying goal late in the third

We talk about it. We knew it was back-to-back games and tough travel, tough schedule. It's the first real schedule that's been tough on our group. Being a young group, the mental toughness and the physical toughness come into play a little bit. Those are moments you want to continue to build a little bit, so you don't like the mistakes but you like the response and the resiliency of the group. Those are important moments moving forward, because we are going to make mistakes. It's how you handle it is the most important part.

Kinnear on Cooper Black's response after that tying goal

We always talk about winning your next shift because you don't know how important it's going to be. It could turn a series or it could turn a game. The mental toughness, again, Cooper learned it for a whole year watching the guys. It's such an important trait to become a winner. I'm super proud. I talked to the group about enjoying the break, but it's important that you come back ready to go to work. I think we saw some really good hockey, but we also saw some hockey that we didn't like. Continue to move the needle forward.

Kinnear on Nolan Foote

I think he's used to scoring a lot of goals. He's playing a different style for us and I never really talk to him about scoring goals. I talk to him about how we want to skate and play the game what I feel is the right way. He's done that, stuck with it and got rewarded.

NOTES

The Checkers are 2-2 in overtime this season and have won each of the last two ... Nate Smith played in his 200 th pro game ... This was Jack Devine's third three-point game of the season ... This was Wilmer Skoog's seventh two-point game of the season ... Skoog became the first Checker to hit 10 goals this season ... Cooper Black has won each of his last three starts and nine of his last 10 ... Ludvig Jansson, Robert Mastrosimone, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jake Livingstone, Riese Gaber, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte







