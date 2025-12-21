Monsters Sign Forward Antonio Venuto to Pro Tryout Contract

Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Monsters signed forward Antonio Venuto to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. In 19 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season, Venuto supplied 5-9-14 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

A 6'3", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Whitmore Lake, MI, Venuto, 25, posted 5-11-16 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 25 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2024-25. In 155 career NCAA appearances for Ferris State University and Merrimack College spanning five seasons from 2020-25, Venuto logged 31-38-69 with 86 penalty minutes and added 16-10-26 with 31 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 48 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2019-20.







