Monsters Sign Forward Antonio Venuto to Pro Tryout Contract
Published on December 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Monsters signed forward Antonio Venuto to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. In 19 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season, Venuto supplied 5-9-14 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating.
A 6'3", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Whitmore Lake, MI, Venuto, 25, posted 5-11-16 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 25 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo spanning parts of two seasons from 2024-25. In 155 career NCAA appearances for Ferris State University and Merrimack College spanning five seasons from 2020-25, Venuto logged 31-38-69 with 86 penalty minutes and added 16-10-26 with 31 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 48 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2019-20.
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2025
- Monsters Sign Forward Antonio Venuto to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Afanasyev Lifts Barracuda Past Reign in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Forward Antonio Venuto to Pro Tryout Contract
- Pinelli Sends 30,164 Stuffed Animals Flying in 2-0 Win against Rocket
- Monsters Sign Forward Mitch Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
- Strong Third Period Leads Monsters Past Rocket in 5-2 Win