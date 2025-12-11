Monsters Silenced by Checkers in 4-0 Loss

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers (12-7-2-0) 4-0 on Wednesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-8-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Charlotte's Liam McLinskey opened the scoring at 11:49 of the first period to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead at the first break. Following a scoreless second frame, Charlotte added three goals in the final stanza from Sandis Vilmanis at 2:33, an empty netter from Jake Livingstone at 18:29 and Riese Gaber at 18:55 to take the 4-0 win over Cleveland.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 26 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Kirill Gerasimyuk made 13 saves for the win.

The Monsters will head north to take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

CLT 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 13 0/0 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

CLT 30 0/3 0/0 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 26 3 4-3-2

CLT Gerasimyuk W 13 0 2-2-2

Cleveland Record: 9-8-3-1, 6th North Division

Charlotte Record: 12-7-2-0, 4th Atlantic Division







