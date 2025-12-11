Bears Halted in 3-1 Loss to Bruins

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (12-9-1-0) fell to the Providence Bruins (18-5-0-0) by a 3-1 score on Wednesday night at GIANT Center.

Hershey is now 1-1-0-0 against Providence this season; the loss also snapped a five-game winning streak against the Bruins dating back to Oct. 25, 2024.

NOTABLES:

Brett Harrison scored a power-play goal at 12:08 of the first period to give Providence a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead at 4:36 that briefly went to video review but ultimately was upheld and awarded to Riley Tufte.

Ilya Protas got Hershey on the board with a power-play goal at 8:35 of the third period from Ivan Miroshnichenko and Andrew Cristall, whose assist streak was extended to five games (7a).

Fabian Lysell was credited with the Bruins' third goal of the evening at 14:52 after a video review of a sequence was conducted that showed Lysell scoring on a breakaway; play had continued for half a minute without a stoppage after it initially appeared that Clay Stevenson had made the save.

SHOTS: HER 38, PRO 34

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 31-for-34; PRO - Michael DiPietro, 37-for-38

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-4; PRO - 1-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on what positives he took from tonight's result:

"Well, we didn't quit - that's the positive. I thought in the third period, if we play like that, game-in, game-out, for the most part we're going to win some hockey games."

King on how the team configures its lines:

"It's not easy, but we're just trying to find some chemistry and obviously with some injuries too, we don't have a full lineup. So a couple of guys have come up from South Carolina who've done a fabulous job for us. We've got your pairs, two guys always on the line we try to keep together, and then try to get guys in there and maybe there's a little chemistry."

King on what Providence did to contain Hershey:

"Well, they play hard. They play fast, but they have some big 'D' back there that do a good job boxing out - don't allow us to get to the net. We've got to find a way to get to the net. So that's something we got to work on for Friday."

