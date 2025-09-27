Monsters Announce First Additions to 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Jackets loaned defensemen Caleb MacDonald and Guillaume Richard to Cleveland, waived defenseman Dysin Mayo, forwards Hunter McKown and Owen Sillinger, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters, and assigned forwards Roman Ahcan, Riley Bezeau, and Ryland Mosley, along with defensemen Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm and Will MacKinnon (all under AHL contracts with the Monsters), to Cleveland.

Full details regarding the Monsters' 2025-26 Training Camp schedule, along with the team's full Training Camp Roster, will be released in the coming days.







