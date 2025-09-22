Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Youth Hockey Initiatives and Clinics

Published on September 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2025-26 schedule for the team's youth hockey initiatives including a mix of fan-centric practices, floor hockey introductions and on ice clinics for a range of skill levels in a continued effort to Grow the Game across Northeast Ohio.

Tour with the Monsters

Tour with the Monsters presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute includes a one hour practice open to the public at local Learn to Play partner rinks. Fans are invited to participate in a special 30-minute open skate and autograph session after watching the Monsters practice at both events. Tour with the Monsters stops are free and open to the public.

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS

Monday, October 20 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Ice Arena 21018 Hillard Blvd, Rocky River, OH 44116

Monday, November 11 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Gilmour Academy Ice Arena 2045 SOM Ctr Rd, Gates Mills, OH 44040

Monsters Floor Hockey

Monsters Floor Hockey presented by Perani's Hockey World includes an introduction to a floor hockey curriculum and clinic at local school districts. After the first visit led by members of the Monsters staff, the school will receive all the equipment in addition to a lesson plan to allow floor hockey to be incorporated into their physical education programs. Gym teachers and school officials can fill out an interest form for their schools to join the Monsters Floor Hockey program at clevelandmonsters.com/youthhockey.

Try Sled Hockey for Free

In conjunction with the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey program presented by First Federal Lakewood, the Monsters and Adaptive Sports Ohio will hold a Try Sled Hockey for Free clinic on Thursday, October 23, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gilmour Academy Ice Area. Attendees will be fitted in sled hockey equipment for the event, learn drills and play a scrimmage. The event is open to any person, youth or adult, with a primary physical disability. This event is NOT restricted to wheelchair users. To learn more and register, please visit clevelandmonsters.com/sledhockey.

Mini Monsters Learn to Play

The Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute at Winterhust Ice Arena and Cleveland Heights is designed to provide a simplified introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 3 to 13. The three-month Mini Monsters Program will include weekly instruction for all participants and rental of head-to-toe equipment including stick, helmet with cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, neck guard, and hockey skates. There are two convenient sessions including the Fall Session which started in mid-September and runs through Friday, December 13 (limited spots remain) and the Winter Session which begins Tuesday, January 6 and concludes on Saturday, March 21. Participants must be proficient in skating and have participated in a learn to skate program prior to enrolling in the Mini Monsters program. To register for the Fall or Winter Session of the Mini Monsters Learn to Play Program click here.

Try Hockey for Free

Try Hockey for Free presented by Whistle Express Car Wash returns to Rocket Arena on Sunday, March 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Kids ages 4-8 years old will receive a 30-minute equipment introduction followed by an hour of on-ice instruction. Registration will open on Saturday, December 6, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit clevelandmonsters.com/youthockey.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.







American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.