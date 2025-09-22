Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025 Face-Off Gala

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced that their second annual Face-Off Gala will take place Thursday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center.

The event, previously held as a luncheon over the team's first eight seasons, was transitioned to an evening Gala ahead of last year to give more fans the chance to attend.

The Gala will mark the first opportunity for fans to meet the 2025-26 Tucson Roadrunners players and coaches. Attendees will also hear from Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman and Head Coach Steve Potvin. The evening will feature food and drinks, raffles, video presentations and additional programming to get fans ready for the team's Home Opener at Tucson Arena on Saturday, Oct. 18, against the Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. AZT.

"We are very excited to continue this event as an evening Gala, giving more fans the opportunity to be part of welcoming our team to Tucson for the upcoming season," Hoffman said. "It's the perfect way to celebrate the start of our 10th Anniversary Season, meet the new players, reconnect with the returning ones and get ready for Opening Night."

The Face-Off Gala is a ticketed event, free of charge for Dusty's Force Members. Tickets are $50 for Season Ticket Members and $60 for non-members.

Tickets for the Home Opener are also on sale. The Roadrunners will host the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The pre-game Red Carpet event begins at 4:30 p.m.







