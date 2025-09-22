Utica Comets Launch Sports Leadership Award

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets are proud to launch the Utica Comets Sports Leadership Award, a monthly recognition program celebrating the incredible coaches, parents, and volunteers who inspire our community through sports. Whether you or someone you know had a big accomplishment on or off the field, made a difference as a leader, or produced a positive impact in any way through athletics, the Comets want to hear about it.

Utica Comets Vice President, Adam Pawlick, shared his thoughts on the launch. "It's a great honor to be able to recognize individuals in our community who have made a difference in peoples' lives, especially kids, when it comes to sports. It takes a special kind of person to take time out of his or her busy schedule and contribute in this manner, whether it's coaching, serving on a local board, or volunteering. As someone who grew up playing sports around here, there were several people I looked up to who had a positive impact on me and helped me improve as both an athlete and a person. And now as a father of two young kids, I want them to have that same opportunity. It's not often enough that people are recognized for their efforts and contributions, so it's a privilege to launch this award and to honor those who have made the Utica area truly special."

Each month, fans and community members can nominate a local leader who goes above and beyond - whether it's teaching life lessons on the playing surface, organizing youth leagues, or volunteering time to help kids grow through athletics.

Winners of the Sports Leadership Award will be recognized by the Comets and receive special in-game acknowledgement, tickets to a Comets game, and a personalized jersey.

To nominate a local leader, please visit uticacomets.com/leader. If you have questions or want to learn more, call 315-790-9070 Ext. 1 or email austinwhite@uticacomets.com.







