Introducing the All New IceHogs.com

Published on September 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs are excited to unveil the team's all new website design and app in partnership with Eden Creative.

The revamped website is designed with a more modern look and feel that reflects the consistent growth and brand of hockey in Rockford, and improved navigation to make it easier for fans to purchase and manage tickets, while tracking all the latest IceHogs news, including game previews and postgame recaps to make sure they don't miss a moment of the action.

On the "Team" page, you can keep tabs of all your favorite players and track them when they get the call up to the NHL and the Blackhawks. A refreshed "Stats" and "Standings" home is live to help the Rockford faithful stay informed with all of the trends and streaks that come with a full AHL season. It's also never been easier to watch and listen to the IceHogs from home with quick access to "Watch Live" and "Listen Live" buttons at the GameCenter at the top of the home page.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Eden Creative and unveil our new website," said Mike Peck, IceHogs Vice President, Marketing, Content & Operations. "Eden has been a great partner and they've helped us create a website that features a clean and interactive fan experience. Our digital mediums are our bridge to connecting our great fans with the team, and we look forward to strengthening that bond with these new elements."

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the Rockford IceHogs through the launch of their revamped website and new mobile app as part of our Edge Platform," said Zach Grantham, Partner and Design Lead at Eden Creative. "We're grateful to the IceHogs for entrusting Eden with this important project, and we're excited to support their continuous growth and the incredible connection they share with their fans."

In addition to the new website, an updated version of the IceHogs app will soon be available for fans to update or download in the Apple Store or on Google Play. The app redesign is also focused on a cleaner look and more user-friendly fan experience.







American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.