Hershey Bears Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the initial roster and schedule for the opening day of the club's 2025 Training Camp, set to start on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Hersheypark Arena at 11 a.m.

The following players are part of Hershey's initial 2025 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (17):

Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Stanley Cooley*, Grant Cruikshank, Patrick Guzzo, Ryan Hofer, Kyler Kupka, Jalen Luypen*, Patrick Moynihan*, Justin Nachbaur, Ludwig Persson, Simon Pinard, Spencer Smallman, Alex Suzdalev, Dalton Smith, Matt Strome, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen (8):

Nicky Leivermann, John Fusco, D.J. King*, Nolan Krenzen*, Connor Mayer, Jon McDonald, Aaron Ness, Calle Rosén

Goaltenders (2):

Seth Eisele, Mitch Gibson

* Indicates player on a Training Camp Tryout

Among those participating in the opening day of Hershey's 2025 Training Camp are 13 players who suited up for the Bears for at least one game during the 2024-25 season. Returning players include team captain Aaron Ness, who enters his eighth season with the club and helped Hershey to Calder Cup titles in 2023 and 2024. Forward Matt Strome, who scored the Calder Cup winning goal in 2024, returns for his fourth season with the Bears, while Spencer Smallman, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with 34 points last year, is entering his second season with the team.

Additionally, the Washington Capitals have sent forward Zac Funk to Hershey to continue his injury rehabilitation, but he cannot be officially added to Hershey's roster until he is healthy.

The Bears will be guided by new head coach Derek King who was named the 29th coach in franchise history in August. Among the players on tryouts in training camp is King's son, D.J., a defenseman who is signed with the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

The 2025 Training Camp Roster will be updated at HersheyBears.com over the next week. Several additions are expected to join the Bears roster as Washington will continue to reduce its camp roster to a maximum of 23 players.

The schedule for the first day of Hershey's 2025 Training Camp is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 28

11 a.m., Practice at Hersheypark Arena

The rest of the week's Training Camp schedule will be shared and updated when available at HersheyBears.com. Training Camp practices are free and open to the public. All Training Camp events are subject to change.

The club will also hold a Media Availability with head coach Derek King and select players following Monday's practice at GIANT Center. More information will be sent to media members tomorrow when the practice schedule is finalized.

Hershey will open its preseason schedule against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

The Bears will host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center as they officially drop the puck on the 2025-26 regular season, presented by Penn State Health. CLICK HERE to purchase single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season.







American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.