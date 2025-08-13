Adam Purner Named Video Analyst for Seattle Kraken

(Hershey, PA) - The National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken have announced the hire of Adam Purner as video analyst.

Purner served as video coach for Hershey for three seasons after he joined the staff in 2022. The Glens Falls, New York native helped Hershey to back-to-back Calder Cup titles in 2023 and 2024.

In Purner's tenure with Hershey, the Bears posted a 141-53-12-10 record in 216 regular-season games, for a points percentage of .704. Hershey won the Atlantic Division twice in that time span, while also claiming the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy in 2023-24 as the AHL's regular season champions. In 2025, the Bears defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals to win their ninth consecutive playoff series during Purner's run (2023, 4; 2024, 4, 2025, 1), establishing a new AHL record.

Prior to joining Hershey, Purner spent two seasons working as video coach for the New Jersey Devils' AHL affiliate (Binghamton 2020-21, Utica 2021-22). He has also worked with USA Hockey, serving as the video coordinator for the Women's National Team at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship. Additionally, Purner was a goalie video analyst for the St. Louis Blues in 2020, and worked for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks as hockey video coordinator from 2016-19, and held the title of video coach in 2019-20.

Hershey opens its 88th regular season of American Hockey League competition versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







